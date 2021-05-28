The Nanaimo Ladysmith Public School district will be putting money towards making sure that vulnerable students impacted by the pandemic can get the support they need.

The Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools’ Board of Education unanimously agreed on the 2021-2022 budget this Wednesday.

The $172,730,020 will be going towards a number of things, such as;

Increased funding for Education Assistants to ensure classroom support is in place for September.

Funding outreach support for vulnerable students impacted by COVID-19.

Continue increased support for school counsellors and community youth and family support workers.

“The budget that staff presented to the Board was intended to provide stability to the system and recognize the need to support students coming out of COVID,” stated Superintendent Scott Saywell. “I am impressed with this budget and its focus on the Board’s goals and supporting student success.”

The district says that the new budget will also support “enhanced cleaning measures” in the next school year.