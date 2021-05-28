The currently under-construction Sechelt landfill will not be accepting certain items until July.

The ban is due to construction work disturbing the ground near the drop-off area, with machinery on site compacting the ground for its new drop-off area.

The new site is a necessity, as the old one has begun to sink into the ground due to its drywall beginning to break down.

The projected completion date is August of this year.

People who are looking to drop off cooking oil, paint or other product care items, and propane tanks are asked to hold onto them until July 1st or drop them off at other facilities.

Paint can be dropped off at GRIPS or the Gibsons Recycling Depot. Propane tanks and cooking oil can be dropped off at the Pender Harbour Transfer Station.