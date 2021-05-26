The City of Nanaimo parks and recreation staff are looking for clarification and interpreting the province’s 4-phase plan to get life back to normal.

In a news release today (Wednesday, May 26) the department asked for patience from those who might be chomping at the bit to get their game back on.

This week, the government allowed low-intensity recreation programs can re-start, as long as safety protocols continue.

If enough people are vaccinated, high-intensity activities can start up again in two weeks. And if the next vaccination goal is reached, the province’s state of emergency will be lifted by July 1st.

But there are also indications that a new, long-term set of health protocols will be put in place for workplaces and civic facilities.

The City of Nanaimo has already released its summer recreation guide with existing protocols in place, and says people should look at their web site and Facebook page for changes and updates.