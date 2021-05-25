A 69-year-old woman sustained serious non-life threatening injuries after being attacked by several animals on a rural property located south of Nanaimo. RCMP say the attack happened around 10 am on Tuesday May 25, 2021, in South Wellington.

The “SWELL” Wolf Education Centre is located in South Wellington, but RCMP would not confirm whether that was the location of the attack.

Investigators learned that the 3 animals involved are a mixture of wolf and domestic dog and were housed in a secure pen, situated on private property. The woman entered the pen as she has many times before, and for unknown reasons, the animals attacked her.

Police, BC Conservation, EHS and Cranberry Volunteer Fire responded. But it was the woman’s husband who entered the pen, provided assistance then walked her out of the pen to waiting Paramedics.

EHS transported the injured female to the Nanaimo airport where she was then flown by air ambulance to a Victoria hospital. The animals were subsequently destroyed.