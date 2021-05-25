In-person dining is allowed again. But the travel restrictions around the province will continue until at least June 15th.

That would be the earliest the province could move into step two of its new four-part plan for a careful and safe restart, which was announced today.

That province says that plan will depend on the number of adults vaccinated and COVID-19 case counts around the province.

While there are dates listed as the next steps, whether or not the province moves into the next phase will be determined by data, not those estimated dates.

What will that four-step plan look like?

Step 1-May 25th:

60% of the adult population with Dose 1

COVID-19 cases stable, hospitalizations stable

Maximum of five visitors or one household allowed for indoor personal gatherings

Maximum of 10 people for outdoor personal gatherings

Maximum of 10 people for seated indoor organized gatherings with safety protocol

Maximum of 50 people for seated outdoor organized gatherings with safety protocols

Recreational travel only within travel region (travel restrictions extended)

Indoor and outdoor dining for up to six people with safety protocols

Resume outdoor sports (games) with no spectators, low-intensity fitness with safety protocols

Start gradual return to the workplace

Provincewide mask mandate, business safety protocols and physical distancing measures remain in place

Return of indoor in-person faith-based gatherings (reduced capacity) based on consultation with public health

Step 2- Mid-June (June 15th is the earliest date)

65% of the adult population with Dose 1

Cases declining, COVID-19 hospitalizations declining

Maximum of 50 people for outdoor social gatherings

Maximum of 50 people for seated indoor organized gatherings (banquet halls, movie theatres, live theatre) with safety protocols

Consultation process to prepare for larger indoor and outdoor gatherings with safety protocols

No B.C. travel restrictions ʹcheck local travel advisories

Indoor sports (games) and high-intensity fitness with safety protocols

Spectators for outdoor sports (50 maximum)

Provincewide mask mandate, business safety protocols and physical distancing measures remain in place

Step 3: Early July (July 1st ʹearliest date)

70% of the adult population with Dose 1

Cases low, COVID-19 hospitalizations declining

Provincial state of emergency and public health emergency lifted

Returning to usual for indoor and outdoor personal gatherings

Increased capacity for indoor and outdoor organized gatherings, with safety plans

Nightclubs and casinos reopened with capacity limits and safety plans

New public health and workplace guidance around personal protective equipment, physical distancing and business protocols

Step 4- Early September (Sept. 7th ʹearliest date)

More than 70% of the adult population with Dose 1

Cases low and stable (contained clusters), COVID-19 hospitalizations low

Returning to normal social contact

Increased capacity at larger organized gatherings

No limits on indoor and outdoor spectators at sports

Businesses operating with new safety plans

For Step 1 and Step 2, restaurants, bars, and pubs, as well as indoor fitness facilities, will return to the old safety protocols that were in place before the circuit breaker restrictions came into effect last month.

Hotels and other accommodation providers, as of May 25th, are encouraged to welcome guests from inside their region. In Step 2, the invitation can be extended to guests from throughout the province.

B.C is also extending the provincial state of emergency until June 8th.