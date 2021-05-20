More parents in Nanaimo and Sechelt will have the option to return to work, go back to school, or pursue other opportunities.

So says the Province of B.C., as it invests in over 230 new daycare spaces in Nanaimo and Sechelt.

“Since launching our Childcare BC plan four years ago, I have heard from many families in our community who are benefiting from increased spaces and decreased costs,” said Doug Routley, MLA for Nanaimo-North Cowichan.

“Today, we continue that work by announcing hundreds of new child care spaces in the Nanaimo region, which will help ensure that families, and especially mothers, who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, can participate in our province’s pandemic recovery.”

Four Nanaimo schools will get extra spaces, as well as the Nanaimo Innovation Academy, and for a new space run by the Nanaimo Aboriginal Centre.

The school district in Sechelt is partnering with the YMCA of Greater Vancouver to create 28 new spaces, from infant to kindergarten, between a new addition of classrooms and a neighbourhood learning space, at West Sechelt Elementary school.

New Nanaimo Spaces:

Cilare Elementary Learning and Child Care Centre

School District No. 68 (Nanaimo-Ladysmith) is building a new facility at Cilare Elementary school that will create 52 new licensed child care spaces, including 12 infant and toddler spaces, 16 spaces for children aged three years to kindergarten and 24 school-age spaces. The facility is set to open in fall 2022 and will include gender-inclusive washrooms. Education assistants working at the school district will be given priority to apply for the centre’s school-age programs in order to obtain full-time employment.

École Quarterway Elementary Child Care Centre

School District No. 68 (Nanaimo-Ladysmith) is building a new facility at École Quarterway Elementary school that will create 24 new licensed school-age child care spaces. The district is receiving funding for a total of five child care projects on school grounds. Funding will be used for site development, play equipment, furnishings and inclusion and accessibility features. The facility is expected to open in fall 2022.

Georgia Avenue Elementary Learning and Child Care Centre

School District No. 68 (Nanaimo-Ladysmith) is building a new facility at Georgia Avenue Elementary school that will create 52 new licensed child care spaces, including 12 infant and toddler spaces, 16 spaces for children aged three to kindergarten and 24 school-age spaces. The district will work with the Snuneymuxw and Stz’uminus First Nations to incorporate culturally based activities into their early learning and care programs. The centre is expected to open in fall 2022.

Pleasant Valley Elementary School and Child Care

A new child care facility at Pleasant Valley Elementary is expected to open in fall 2022. School District No. 68 (Nanaimo-Ladysmith) is creating 52 new licensed child care spaces at the centre, including 12 infant and toddler spaces, 16 spaces for children aged three years to kindergarten and 24 school-age spaces. The school district has an English language learning co-ordinator, a settlement worker and Arabic and Mandarin cultural supports for children and families.

Nanaimo Innovation Academy

The Nanaimo Innovation Academy Foundation is building a new facility next to its current child care centre that will create 16 new licensed child care spaces, including eight infant and toddler spaces and eight spaces for children aged three years to kindergarten. The centre is expected to open in September 2021 and will offer services in English, Japanese, Spanish, Chinese, French and German. Families will be able to participate in a healthy meal program at the facility for a nominal additional fee.

Munu (infant toddler)

The Nanaimo Aboriginal Centre Society is renovating a commercial space to create a child care centre with 11 infant and toddler spaces. A Hul’q’umi’num’ language speaker will support early years programming. The facility will provide breakfast, lunch and healthy snacks for children and will also have a free food cupboard to support families. The centre is expected to open in January 2022.

Sunshine Coast – Sechelt:

West Sechelt YMCA Child Care (Sechelt)

School District No. 46 (Sechelt) is partnering with the YMCA of Greater Vancouver to update a new addition of classrooms and a neighbourhood learning space at West Sechelt Elementary school that will create 28 new licensed child care spaces, including 12 infant and toddler spaces and 16 spaces for children aged three years to kindergarten. The new spaces are expected to open in winter 2022.