NDP selecting new federal candidate for Nanaimo – Ladysmith riding
Photo Credit: https://www.facebook.com/nanaimoladysmithndp
Nanaimo Ladysmith NDP members are voting on a new federal candidate.
The four-way race for the NDP nomination begins at 7:00 tonight.
Members had 24 hours to vote virtually.
The candidates are; Shaye Anderson, Lisa Marie Barron, Gwen O’Mahony, and Dana Thorne.
The riding was an “NDP stronghold,” until former MLA Leonard Krog left provincial politics, and became Nanaimo’s mayor.
Then – MP Sheila Malcolmson (NDP) in turn left federal politics, and was elected to replace Krog.
The party subsequently lost the Nanaimo-Ladysmith riding to the Green Party in 2019’s general election.