Nanaimo Ladysmith NDP members are voting on a new federal candidate.

The four-way race for the NDP nomination begins at 7:00 tonight.

Members had 24 hours to vote virtually.

The candidates are; Shaye Anderson, Lisa Marie Barron, Gwen O’Mahony, and Dana Thorne.

The riding was an “NDP stronghold,” until former MLA Leonard Krog left provincial politics, and became Nanaimo’s mayor.

Then – MP Sheila Malcolmson (NDP) in turn left federal politics, and was elected to replace Krog.

The party subsequently lost the Nanaimo-Ladysmith riding to the Green Party in 2019’s general election.