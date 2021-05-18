Investigators believe the fire that destroyed the Family Medical Clinic in Nanaimo was caused by ‘electrical issues’.

Investigators believe the fire was potentially caused by faulty wiring in the building.

The clinic was empty on Sunday at 7:30am when firefighters were called to the scene. They battled with the flames for three hours.

Deputy Chief Geoff Whiting cited that it took so long because some portions were harder to reach than others. Furthermore, firefighters were also helping clinic staff get equipment and computers out of the building.

The cost of the fire and water damage (due to fighting the flames) is currently unknown.

Medical records, which were stored electronically, were saved.

The clinic says patients can still arrange for telephone appointments with their physicians, until a new location for the clinic is found.