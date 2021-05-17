We should find out Tuesday, May 18/21, what started a fire that destroyed a Nanaimo medical clinic on the weekend.

In the meantime, the Family Medical Clinic tells the Coast FM newsroom they will continue to care for patients, and are actively looking for a new location.

They will also accommodate people through phone appointments.

Fire crews were called around 7:30 Saturday morning, to the site north of the Country Club Mall, on 104th street and Victoria Avenue.

While the fire was mostly in the ceiling, the structure suffered smoke and water damage.

Medical records, which were stored electronically, were saved.