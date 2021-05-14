Nanaimo RCMP are seeking public assistance in locating a 32-year old woman.

According to RCMP, Angela Argyle left her home on Thursday in a ‘agitated state’, not dressed appropriately for the temperature outside.

She’s described as a white 5’6 130lb woman with long brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen at 6pm near Maxey Road.

Nanaimo RCMP Police Dog Services and Nanaimo Search and Rescue (NSAR) were dispatched, but were unsuccessful at locating her. A member of the NSAR reported that around 6:30pm, a woman was seen attempting to hitchhike at a rest stop by the Nanaimo Parkway in only her underwear. A search of the area returned no results, and no other reports of hitchhikers were received.

Anyone with information on her or her whereabouts is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 and quote file # 2021-17393

UPDATE: She has been located.