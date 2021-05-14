The wheels continue to turn on a project that will see bus service between the cities of Duncan and Nanaimo, likely with a stop at the airport.

The Nanaimo Regional District Transit Committee approved next steps this week. It involved allocating a certain number of transit hours .

Committee member Don Bonner tells us $215,000 in spending will need budget approval, and the use of hours still needs approval by BC Transit.

But Bonner says he’s confident the route will be running, with two buses, starting next March.