It won’t be long before half of eligible adults on Vancouver Island will have their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Island Health chief medical health Officer, Dr. Richard Stanwick, says we’re nearing that milestone as B.C.’s COVID vaccination program accelerates.

“We’re up to over 360,000 doses,” he said on Monday.

“These are really critical numbers in terms of keeping not only the numbers low, getting people vaccinated, but (for) our hospitals, our long-term care facilities, and equally important, keeping our schools open and operating.”

Dr. Stanwick says for the most part, the island is getting shipments of the Pfizer vaccine and to a slightly lesser extent, Moderna, “but a good amount of both.”

He added that we’re on track to have every willing, eligible adult vaccinated against COVID before July 1st, and that a growing number of staff are being hired to deliver the vaccine.

“We continue to hire immunizers,” Dr. Stanwick said.

“I think, another 44 to the cohort that got hired just this week, so we’re really gearing up to be ready for all of that Pfizer and Moderna vaccine that’s going to be arriving on our shores and really looking forward to having an abundance of vaccine rather than a scarcity.”