Nanaimo RCMP returned a $40,000 excavator to its owner after almost two months of searching.

The excavator was reported missing on March 9th and returned on May 6th.

Joelena Piket, owner/operator of Rise and Shine landscaping based in Black Creek, said that without the excavator, she’d had to consider selling her home just to keep her business afloat.

The RCMP say the excavator is in need of $15,000 worth of repairs, and that it is inoperable until they are made.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by friends of Piket, to help her recoup almost two months of lost employment and to help cover for repairs.