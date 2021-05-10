At their May 10, 2021 Special meeting, Nanaimo City Council adopted the 2021 Property Tax Rates and the final 2021-2025 Financial Plan bylaws.

The City says the 2021 tax rate addresses the continued impacts of COVID-19 on City operations and investments in building a healthy and connected community.

An increase of two per cent to cover operating costs and one per cent for the General Asset Management Reserve has been set for 2021.

Property taxes are due July 2, 2021. Residents can make payments a number of ways:

* through their bank (online, phone or in person);

* by mailing a cheque to 455 Wallace Street, Nanaimo, BC, V9R 5J6 (payments must be received by July 2, 2021);

* in person at the Service and Resource Centre (411 Dunsmuir Street);

* through their mortgage company; or

* through pre-authorized payments (visit www.nanaimo.ca/goto/paws for more information).

The City says to help residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the late property tax payment penalty has been reduced to one per cent for payments made after July 2, 2021 and an additional nine per cent will be added to payments made after September 10, 2021.

Tax notices have been prepared and will be mailed to property owners in the coming days. Along with their notice, residents will find the City’s annual printed newsletter, City Updates. The newsletter will be also be available to pick up at City facilities and online at www.nanaimo.ca/goto/CityUpdates.

For more information on the 2021-2025 Financial Plan, visit www.nanaimo.ca/goto/budget.