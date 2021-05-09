– Story by Jon Gauthier

More flights arriving on Vancouver Island have reported possible COVID-19 exposures.

The BC Center For Disease Control says since May 1st, three flights have been added to its list.

They include:

A May 2nd WestJet flight from Calgary to Victoria

Harbour Air Seaplanes May 3rd flight from Vancouver to Nanaimo

A May 4th WestJet flight from Calgary to Comox

The BCCDC says anyone who was on a domestic flight with a possible positive case should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

To see the full list of flights, visit the BCCDC website.