Nanaimo-bound flight added to COVID exposure list
Photo supplied by: Pexels
– Story by Jon Gauthier
More flights arriving on Vancouver Island have reported possible COVID-19 exposures.
The BC Center For Disease Control says since May 1st, three flights have been added to its list.
They include:
- A May 2nd WestJet flight from Calgary to Victoria
- Harbour Air Seaplanes May 3rd flight from Vancouver to Nanaimo
- A May 4th WestJet flight from Calgary to Comox
The BCCDC says anyone who was on a domestic flight with a possible positive case should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.
To see the full list of flights, visit the BCCDC website.