The Nanaimo RCMP are seeking assistance in their investigation of the collision between two transport trucks on May 5th.

The two northbound semi-trailers collided approximately 200 meters north of the Island Highway and Northfield Road intersection. One of the two drivers was taken to hospital.

The 35-year-old Nanaimo woman remains in hospital, with her condition recently upgraded to stable.

The collision resulted in northbound traffic being redirected for many hours.

Investigators ask that anyone will cellphone or dashcam footage contact the Nanaimo RCMP Municipal Traffic Unit at 250-754-2345, and quote file #2021-16244.