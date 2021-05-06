Buried drywall at the landfill is breaking down, causing everything above to sink (Photos supplied by: Sunshine Coast Regional District)

If you’ve recently visited the drop-off area at the Sechelt Landfill, you might have noticed some changes.

The area is smaller than it was prior to early last year, due to what the Sunshine Coast Regional District is calling “ground disturbance.” Buried drywall is breaking down, causing everything above – including concrete – to sink.

To fix this, a contractor will start on a new drop-off area for the landfill this month. It’s expected to be completed by August.

With construction underway, the SCRD is working to ensure there’s little impact to customers; but starting next Saturday (May 15th), it says tires will no longer be accepted until the project is complete.

There’s also the potential for delayed openings, early closures, or shorter one-day closures at the landfill. However, the SCRD notes curbside garbage collection will not be affected if closures come about.

All the details can be found here.