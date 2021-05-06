On May 4th 2021 the Port Alberni RCMP were contacted for a possible sudden death at an apartment in the 3200 block of 3rd Avenue.

Upon arrival, front line members located a deceased body in the suite. The state the body was located in lead investigators to believe that the body had been there for some time, and was a victim of a homicide.

Investigators are on scene making attempts at identifying the deceased. Currently positive identification has not yet been established says Port Alberni RCMP Detachment Commander Inspector Eric Rochette.

The Port Alberni General Investigation Section and Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) are currently working alongside BC Coroners service to identify the deceased

Police urge anyone with information regarding this incident to come forward with information or call the Port Alberni RCMP at (250) 723-2424

The BC Coroners Service is also conducting a concurrent fact-finding investigation into this unexpected death.

The RCMP and the BC Coroners Service have no further information for release at this time.