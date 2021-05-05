The Gibsons Public Market will be addressing health and safety concerns with new acoustic improvements and livestreaming technology.

The market is promised to eventually host virtual workshops, events, meetings, and educational curriculums.

It has been approved for a grant from the Island Coastal Economic Trust Small (ICET) Capital Restart Funding program to improve the facility.

“Public markets play an integral role in our communities’ social and economic well-being, ensuring the long-term sustainability of these vibrant spaces, in safe and inclusive ways, is a necessary step towards rebuilding our region’s economy,” ICET’s board chair Aaron Stone said.

The public market opened in 2017, as a destination for Sunshine Coast residents and visitors.

It provides space for community activities, a marine education centre, a community kitchen, and a bistro.