Powell River’s locals and tourists will soon have access to a new app to help navigate the area better.

The Tourism Powell River’s Mobile App for Visitors and Locals is stated to be a “uniquely designed, cross-platform, information-based app that showcases business and tourism assets in the qathet Regional District”.

The app will also provide anyone who downloads it “valuable referral to point-of-sale information to help in local business recovery. A QR code and VIP card, available at the Visitor Centre, discounts and push notifications will complement the app and increase direct referrals to local businesses”.

The app’s development is thanks to a recent tourism grant approval under the Island Coastal Economic Trust (ICET) Small Capital Restart Funding program.