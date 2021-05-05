The City says three successful FireSmart events were completed last weekend in Nanaimo. Residents of Protection Island, Long Lake Strata and Lost Lake neighbourhoods applied FireSmart principles to their homes and properties in order to help reduce the potential damage that a wildfire-type event can cause.

Residents removed approximately 400 cubic yards of potential wildfire fuel from around their homes and properties. These were community-organized events initiated by neighbourhood associations along with the support of Nanaimo Fire Rescue.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue spokesperson Brad Wood says “Nanaimo Fire Rescue applauds the FireSmart community champions in Lost Lake, Protection Island and Long Lake Heights and their efforts to reduce risk of wildfires spreading through these neighbourhoods. Practising FireSmart principles has been proven to lessen the impact and damage caused by wildfires and now is a great time to prepare your home and property.”

In a release, the city says its resources can quickly become taxed in the event of a major wildland-type fire; by applying FireSmart principles to properties, the risk of wildfire spread is reduced.

For more information on FireSmart visit www.nanaimo.ca and visit the Fire Department page.