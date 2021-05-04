The Sunshine Coast Regional District’s various aquatic centers will be closed to the public for maintenance purposes.

“Pools require annual maintenance to extend their life and to minimize unanticipated closures,” says Graeme Donn, SCRD Manager of Recreation Services. “These closures at aquatic facilities are scheduled so that there is always at least one pool open and available to the public.”

The dates for the pool maintenance closures are as follows:

Pender Harbour Aquatic & Fitness Centre: closed from May 31st to July 18th. The entire centre will be closed, including weight rooms and various other programs.

Gibsons & District Aquatic Facility: closed from July 3rd to August 2nd.

Sechelt Aquatic Centre’s closing date is undetermined, but will close in late summer or early fall.

The closures’ dates contrast with the previous years, with the Pender Centre normally closing in August/September. The district states that the “pool maintenance closures will return to normal with Sechelt pool closing at the end of May to early June, Gibsons pool in July, and August for the pool in Pender Harbour” in 2022.