The Canadian Association of Movers (CAM) and the Better Business Bureau (BBB) have begun a collaborative effort to ensure consumers know how to safely pack up and move during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two organizations have released a help sheet for consumers to use. CAM and BBB recommend you do the following;

Order moving supplies early This means buying your boxes or bags ahead of time. Things such as tape, furniture sliders, and ratchets should also be bought prior to the move. The average three-bedroom home will require between 80-100 boxes to move.

Ensure you have enough boxes to move If you run out of boxes, it is recommended that alternatives are found (e.g laundry baskets, kitchen pots, etc). For smaller items, padding is recommended. If you lack padding for sensitive items, blankets or towels are good replacements.

Try to keep things as clean as possible It is recommended that all boxes are disinfected before movers come in and move them. For more information on disinfecting your home, visit this CDC page. If you’ve touched a package that another person has touched, ensure that you disinfect the spot and your own hands. It is recommended to leave deliveries in a separate room for 24 hours to avoid possible infection. Places like a mudroom, garage, or other low-traffic rooms are recommended. Upon arrival in your new home but before unpacking, consider doing a deep clean.

Keep priorities in check It is recommended that; Non-essential items are packed first Overnight bag (i.e a set of clothes you’ll use while driving to new home, plastic cups and plates, electronics, nonperishable foods, etc) is packed as soon as possible Fancy clothes like suits are packed first while more comfortable clothes are packed last Office spaces be kept intact until right before the move so productivity is maintained

Don’t underestimate how long it’ll take to pack

Leave your residence spotless for the new owners

Know if you have to quarantine when you move If you are moving to a new province in Canada you may have to quarantine for a period of 14 days. It is very likely that your belongings could arrive before you come out of self isolation. Consider having someone there at your new place to receive any packages or having the shipment “held” until you are out of quarantine (though this may result in additional fees) If the shipping company agrees to deliver while you are in quarantine, it is recommended that you isolate in a room that the movers will not be in.

Be safe and patient

Both organizations urge people to do thorough research in the moving company they are going to trust with transporting their belongings. To prevent moving fraud, they also recommend one checks the company’s rating with BBB and their standing with CAM.

BBB’s goal in the collaboration is to “get the word out about how to hire a reputable mover that will deliver your household goods under the terms as outlined. Unfortunately, there are unscrupulous operators that are ready to take advantage of consumers who are under stress” according to Rosalind Scott, president and CEO of BBB serving Vancouver Island.

The two organization’s collaboration coincides with May— ‘Moving Month’— as many people move in the spring.