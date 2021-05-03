The City of Nanaimo is replacing the 24 foot high right-field fence in Serauxmen Stadium.

The wooden fence, called the ‘Green Monster’, was labelled as a safety hazard in 2020. The new fence to replace it will be made out of chain link, padding, and windscreen.

A number of other improvements will also be made at the field.

A 16 foot batter’s eye fence— a centerfield fence used to give batters a better view of the pitcher— will be installed.

The current foul line fences will be replaced with 4 foot fences to allow for more spectators.

A safety net will be installed above the ‘Green Monster’ to protect an adjacent soccer field.

The balance of the 8 foot outerfield fence will be replaced.

All improvements are set to be completed by the end of June, with the overall budget for the project set at $1.2 million.

Quick Facts