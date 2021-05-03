City of Nanaimo to replace Serauxmen Stadium’s green monster, amongst other improvements
The City of Nanaimo is replacing the 24 foot high right-field fence in Serauxmen Stadium.
The wooden fence, called the ‘Green Monster’, was labelled as a safety hazard in 2020. The new fence to replace it will be made out of chain link, padding, and windscreen.
A number of other improvements will also be made at the field.
- A 16 foot batter’s eye fence— a centerfield fence used to give batters a better view of the pitcher— will be installed.
- The current foul line fences will be replaced with 4 foot fences to allow for more spectators.
- A safety net will be installed above the ‘Green Monster’ to protect an adjacent soccer field.
- The balance of the 8 foot outerfield fence will be replaced.
All improvements are set to be completed by the end of June, with the overall budget for the project set at $1.2 million.
Quick Facts
- In 1972, Nanaimo Minor Baseball Association (NMBA) signed an agreement with the school district to build a baseball field on an old mine site behind Nanaimo District Secondary School which later developed into Serauxmen Stadium.
- Serauxmen Stadium officially opened July 31, 1976 in a ceremony that included retired New York Yankees player Mickey Mantle and retired Boston Red Sox player Jim Piersall. Hockey players Johnny Bucyk (Boston Bruins) and Chris Oddleifson (Vancouver Canucks), football players George Reed (Saskatchewan Roughriders) and NHL referee Llyod Gilmour also attended.