Premier John Horgan is doubling down on his efforts to get as many eligible adults as possible registered for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Horgan is reaching out to community leaders to help spread the word to others about getting entered into B.C.’s Get Vaccinated system.

“We’re expecting to get over one million doses of Pfizer in May and we need everyone in B.C. to register today so they’re ready to receive their COVID-19 vaccine,” Horgan said.

“Community leaders have played a critical role in spreading awareness about health guidelines and the vaccination roll out. With the influx of new vaccines, we once again will seek their guidance to make our program accessible and inform actions to better reach and register all British Columbians.”

This week Horgan will meet virtually with dozens of community leaders – including Lower Mainland mayors, youth, non-profits, business leaders, academics, social media influencers, and faith leaders – to enlist their help in encouraging all community members to register for vaccination, especially in high transmission neighbourhoods.

“High case counts in the Lower Mainland and stretched intensive care units are putting incredible pressure on our health-care workers,” said health minister Adrian Dix.

“All of the vaccines are safe and effective, and everyone aged 18 and older can register to receive one. We encourage everyone to register today and book an appointment to receive a shot at the first opportunity.”

More than 274,000 of Health Canada-approved doses are expected to be delivered this week to health authorities throughout B.C. – for a total of 1,236,570 over the month of May.

Hot spots in Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health are hardest hit with higher case counts, and higher rates of intensive care unit (ICU) visits and hospitalization.

“We are at a crucial time in our pandemic, and I urge every adult in B.C. to register for a vaccine today, so they’re ready to get their vaccine right away,” said provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry.

“As more vaccines become available in the coming weeks, this will be the fastest way to get your time booked and your vaccine. Being immunized is the best way to protect ourselves, and our communities and put this pandemic behind us.”

You can register in one of three ways:

24-7, online: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated.html

by phone through a provincial call centre between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. (Pacific time), toll-free, at 1 833 838-2323, and

in person at the nearest Service BC location

Once registered, you’ll get an email or text notification inviting them to book their vaccine appointment as soon as it’s your turn.

Translation is available in over 140 languages through the provincial call centre. People who do not have personal health numbers are eligible for a vaccine and can register through the call centre.

Personal information will never be shared with any other agencies or parts of government.

Since the Get Vaccinated provincial registration and booking system started on April 6, more than 2.1 million British Columbians have registered.

As of today, more than 1.8 million people in B.C. have received their first vaccine dose, with that number increasing every day.