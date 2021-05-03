What students saw when they tried to access the StudentAidBC website Sunday night.

Post-secondary students looking to check up on their student loans were in for a shock Monday morning.

That’s because the StudentAid BC website is currently down after an apparent hack.

It was first reported Sunday evening and anyone trying to get onto the site would see a black screen with “Guardiran Security Team” on the homepage, explaining that the site had been hacked by a group of hackers.

In a Twitter post Monday morning, StudentAid BC said they are aware the site is down and they are working to “resolve an issue affecting multiple government websites.”

In an emailed statement to Vista Radio, the Ministry of Advanced Education & Skills Training confirmed they, along with the Office of the Chief Information Officer, are aware of this issue and are investigating.

“At this time, we are not aware of any personal data being compromised. We have taken immediate steps to mitigate any further exposure. This includes temporarily shutting down affected websites while we work with our IT staff to resolve the issue,” read the statement.

We will update this story as more information is available to us.