A shot in the arm for people 50 and older hoping to get their COVID-19 vaccine soon.

All British Columbians born 1971 and earlier who registered for a vaccine, will be getting an email or text in the coming week, inviting them to book an appointment.

This comes as the province’s age-based program shifts into a higher gear.

You must be registered through B.C.’s Get Vaccinated system to get an email or text, prompting you to book an appointment when it’s your turn.

Anyone who is not registered can do so in one of three ways:

24-7, online

through a provincial call centre between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. (Pacific time), toll-free, at 1-833 838-2323

in person at the nearest Service BC location

People 50 and up can expect to start receiving the email and text notifications on the following days:

Friday, April 30th: 56 and up (1965 or earlier)

Sunday, May 2: 54 and up (1967 or earlier)

Tuesday, May 4: 52 and up (1969 or earlier)

Thursday, May 6: 50 and up (1971 or earlier)

You need your personal health number (found on their CareCard or on the back of a driver’s licence or BC Services Card), postal code, first and last name, date of birth and an email address that gets checked regularly or a phone number that can receive text messages to register online.

Those who do not have a personal health number can register by phone or in person.

Translations are available in more than 140 languages over the phone.

Since the Get Vaccinated provincial registration and booking system started on April 6th, more than 1.8 million B.C.ers have registered and nearly 670,000 have booked their shot.

As of April 29th, more than 1.6 million people in B.C. have received their first vaccine dose, with that number increasing every day.