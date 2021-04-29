The Nanaimo airport is one of 45 finalists vying for top honours at the 14th Annual Commercial Building Awards (Photo: Nanaimo Airport - YCD/Facebook)

Commercial properties in Nanaimo are catching the attention of real estate enthusiasts, garnering award nominations along the way.

The Vancouver Island Real Estate Board (VIREB) currently has 45 finalists vying for top honours at its 14th Annual Commercial Building Awards – twenty of which are in Nanaimo.

Nanaimo Association for Community Living, Nanaimo Airport, Aspengrove School, Caledonian Clinic, Dodd’s Furniture, Minute Men Storage, Nanaimo Affordable Housing Society at 77 Mill Street, Nanaimo Innovation Academy Classroom, North Grove Apartments, Oakwood, Quality Inn, Riverstone Place, SPCA Barn, The Met, The Virage, VI Granite & Quartz, Village Centre, Village on Third Phase 2, VIMHS Rosehill, and Wendy’s are all finalists.

Commercial, industrial, and revenue-producing projects – including renovations – completed within the VIREB area between January 1st and December 31st, 2020, are up for the awards.

The awards show is virtual for the second year in a row due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and winners will be announced on May 7th.

“We are pleasantly surprised and thrilled by the number of nominations and finalists this year,” adds VIREB’s commercial chair Mike Mullin. “We knew construction continued at a very strong pace last year but didn’t think we’d get more than the previous year’s 43 nominations.”

Other finalists categorized by their communities include: