Gardeners be ready. Another avenue for getting seeds has just opened up, as long as you have just grab your library card.

The Nanaimo Harbourfront branch library – of Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL) – has partnered with Village Vancouver to build a seed library.

Founder Dalia Levy says the idea came after the popularity of VIRL’s Master Gardner program series and that it’s clear that many people are interested in growing their own food.

Visitors are allowed a maximum of three pre-packaged seed packets with a variety of vegetables, herbs, and wildflowers. You can find the seeds on the second floor of the library in the Creativity Commons branch.

“With our new seed library, we’re opening the door for more families and individuals to take part in this healthy, locally-focused activity,” Levy said. “Since we’re all being asked to stay close to home for the time being, I don’t know if there’s been a better time to get into gardening. We’re so excited to help promote food security, eco-literacy, and small-scale gardening in the community!”

Village Vancouver receives seed grants from West Coast Seeds and were able to send nearly one thousand seed packets to the library to get operations started. Moving forward, the library will be looking for donations to help keep seed supplies high.

If you’re interested in donating, you can make your donation at the Creativity Commons during business hours from 10am-4pm, Monday to Saturday, but open late until 7pm on Tuesday and Thursday. You’ll be asked for the name and variety of plant, the year it was harvested and your contact info, in case the library staff needs to follow up with you.