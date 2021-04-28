Island Health says the COVID-19 outbreak at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital (NRGH) is now over.

In a statement, Island Health said, “With the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in acute sites, there are no longer any COVID-19 cases related to this outbreak at the site.”

The outbreak was declared on April 14th and only closed the High Intensity Rehab Unit – leaving the rest of the hospital open for business. Now, the High Intensity Rehab Unit has been reopened for new admissions and transfers.

This marks the end of the third and largest outbreak at NRGH during the Pandemic. In all, six patients and one staff member tested positive during the outbreak. The earlier instances happened in November – five staff cases – and January – two staff cases and one patient case.

The Island Health statement continued saying, “We want to acknowledge our staff and medical staff who provided excellent care to our patients under challenging circumstances, everyone involved in our COVID response, and our community for your ongoing support.”

