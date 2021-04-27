Follow the Yellow Brick Road is the theme for this year's “UN”FAIR at the Cowichan Exhibition Center this September.

The UNFAIR is returning to the Cowichan Exhibition this fall.

The annual fair is taking up the theme of “Follow the Yellow Brick Road” to showcase the similarities between battling the pandemic and the characters from the Wizard of Oz.

Organizers say building on experiences from last year, the goal of “UNFAIR-21 is to bring the community together again, while safely staying apart.

“Follow the Yellow Brick Road” brings a message of hope and resiliency for our community. The story is uplifting in a time when encouragement and perseverance is needed most. We will get through this – the Emerald City awaits!

“UNFAIR-21 will be held September 11th and 12th and the colours for the Challenge Classes will be Emerald (green) and Sapphire (blue).

Organizers behind the event say as COVID vaccinations continue to roll out, it’s hard to tell what restrictions will look like in September, but it will do what it can to provide a safe environment.

“Cowichan Exhibition is committed to taking whatever measures are necessary to provide a safe environment for the “UN” FAIR-21, just as we did last year”, read a statement on the Cowichan Exhibition’s website.

“This year also marks the 153rd year of the Cowichan Exhibition. The fair is a long-standing family tradition in the Cowichan Valley that we love! While things might not be back to normal just yet, “Follow the Yellow Brick Road” to the Cowichan Exhibition ‘UNFAIR-21. We look forward to safely welcoming you back!”

If you want to learn more about the upcoming UNFAIR at the Cowichan Exhibition, visit its website.