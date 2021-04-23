Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

As the province introduces a B.C.-wide ban on non-essential travel, it’s also confirming another day of 1,000 or more cases of COVID-19.

Health officials reported 1,001 new ones today. Of those, 26 are in the Island Health region and 215 are in Vancouver Coast Health which includes the Sunshine Coast.

The number of people in hospital with the virus dipped from 502 on Thursday to 486 today, with 160 patients in intensive care.

“There were also four new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing B.C.’s death toll to 1,554 since the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, every eligible adult in B.C. can now register to book a future appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine, whether they are getting their vaccine as part of the age-based program, worker program, or at their local pharmacy.