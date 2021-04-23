The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are coming back to Comox.

They will be doing their annual spring training at 19 Wing Comox from May 4th to 26.

During this period, the Department of National Defence (DND) says that you can expect to see jet aircraft in the vicinity and that there might be associated jet noise.

“These training flights are carefully planned and closely controlled to ensure public safety at all times and are subject to weather and operational requirements,” DND said in a release.

“While the team is thrilled to return to a community that welcomes them so warmly, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic they request that members of the public follow the public health measures recommended by the Public Health Agency of Canada and the British Columbia Ministry of Health and do not come to 19 Wing Comox to watch the team practise.”

This also includes any other traditional viewing areas around the base including Air Force Beach and Heritage Air Park.

While in the valley, the Snowbirds will be following provincial and federal health measures including wearing masks, frequent hand washing, social distancing and will limit their movements in the community as much as possible.

Members of 431 Air Demonstration Squadron, like many Canadian Armed Forces members across Canada, have been receiving their first COVID-19 vaccine dose in recent days and weeks.

Last year, the Snowbirds didn’t train at 19 Wing Comox because of COVID-19.

If you want to show your support for the team, you’re encouraged to share photos and videos of yourself in Snowbird red and tag the CF Snowbirds social media accounts in pictures and videos (@cfsnowbirds) on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

You can also decorate your property with red for the pilots to see from the air.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the team will not be hosting its annual autograph session at the Comox Air Force Museum.

However, you’re encouraged to watch the Snowbirds social media accounts for virtual opportunities to connect with the team.