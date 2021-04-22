B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccine registration schedule is almost complete.

Provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, says starting today, people aged 25 and older can register for a vaccine through its Get Vaccinated website.

And beginning tomorrow, all B.C. adults 18 and older can register.

“I encourage you all to do that, it’s the most efficient way to get notified of when vaccine is available for your age group,” Dr. Henry said.

Dr. Henry also said that by later tonight, they’ll be doing bookings for people 60 and older through the website

To date, the province has delivered 1,500,430 doses of all three of its COVID vaccines in B.C., 88,475 of which are second doses.