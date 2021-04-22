Photo supplied by the City of Powell River

Details are coming in about a devastating house fire in Powell River.

Powell River Fire Rescue were called to a fire at 11:02pm last night in the Wildwood area.

When firefighters arrived, a home and one outbuilding were fully engulfed.

Everyone inside managed to get out uninjured.

One firefighter was taken to hospital and released.

The home and outbuilding were completely destroyed.

Two homes on either side of the property were saved by firefighters.

People living the area heard explosions caused by propane tanks on the property.

“With summer and barbeque season upon us, we are reminded that safe storage of propane tanks is critical for the safety of the public and firefighters,” the City of Powell River said.

An investigation is underway.