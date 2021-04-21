The Sunshine Coast Regional District (SCRD) wants to hear your thoughts and ideas on local projects and issues.

In an effort to make “life better in the region,” it launched a new online engagement platform today (Wednesday) called ‘Let’s Talk SCRD.’

The website lets locals engage through discussion forums, polls, idea boards, and surveys. The site can be found here.

“The goal of ‘Let’s Talk SCRD’ is for residents to share their voice, ideas, opinions and insight into the work that we are carrying out each and every day in communities along the Sunshine Coast,” says Aidan Buckley, SCRD Manager, Communications and Engagement.

He says the new website does not replace face-to-face engagement, but aims to complement engagement activities into the future.

And in the coming weeks and months, ‘Let’s Talk SCRD’ will offer residents the opportunity to play a significant role in public engagement for the district’s budget, regional water projects and other initiatives.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us that there needs to be meaningful alternatives to face-to-face consultation,” Buckley adds. “Now more than ever, we need to provide new ways for the community to share their feedback – wherever and whenever it is most convenient for them.”

Locals are encouraged to register on the site prior to sharing their input. To register, visit www.scrd.ca/letstalk and follow the five-step process to sign up.