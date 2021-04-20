Sunday Hours Extended at Sechelt Landfill

Starting Saturday, May 1, 2021, the Sechelt Landfill will have longer hours on Sunday. Also starting that day, he Landfill and Pender Harbour Transfer Station will have later opening and closing hours

The new hours, along with improvements being made to the drop-off area at the Sechelt Landfill in the upcoming months are expected to assist Sunshine Coast Regional District (SCRD) staff to provide quicker and an even more efficient service.

“To date; haulers, contractors and members of our community have been very understanding of some of the challenges associated with in particular, the Sechelt landfill,” says Robyn Cooper, Manager of Solid Waste Services. “I want to say a sincere thank you on behalf of our staff and ask that you share the new opening hours with colleagues and friends in the coming weeks.”

The new hours as of May 1 are as follows:

Sechelt Landfill

Closed Monday

Open Tuesday to Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Pender Harbour Transfer Station

Closed Tuesday

Open Wednesday to Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Open Sundays May 1 to September 30

Remember that loads will only be accepted until 4:45 p.m. at both facilities. This is to ensure the sites can be cleared safely at the end of every day.

For more information contact us at infrastructure@scrd.ca or 604-885-6806 or visit www.scrd.ca/solid-waste.