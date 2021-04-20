Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Another person has tested positive for Covid 19 at the High Intensity Rehab Unit at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.

An outbreak was declared at the unit last Wednesday. In total, five patients have tested positive.

Island Health says until further notice, no new admissions will be allowed to the High Intensity Rehab Unit, and staff movement between other units is restricted.

No other areas of the hospital are currently affected, and Island Health says people should not avoid seeking emergency care at the hospital if they need it.

On the other hand, Island Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak over at Longlake Chateau independent living facility in Nanaimo.

That outbreak was declared March 25th, after five residents tested positive for COVID-19.

Three additional positive residents were identified through extensive follow-up testing.

With the outbreak now declared over, social visits have resumed, and residents can dine together, with COVID-19 safety protocols in place.