More provincial funding is coming to groups on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast to combat racism.

The province is adding $372,500 to the Resilience BC Anti-Racism Network to help organizations address the issue across B.C.

“Racism is real and it’s pervasive in our communities. We must take action to combat racism in our local communities,” said Rachna Singh, Parliamentary Secretary for Anti-Racism Initiatives. “Our government is increasing funding for the Resilience BC Anti-Racism Network to empower British Columbians to identify and help stamp out discrimination.”

All told, 36 organizations in 57 communities will each receive $5,000, $7,500 or $10,000 to address a recent spike in racism, especially anti-Asian and anti-Indigenous hate activity, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province says this one-time funding increase will enable communities to engage in additional projects that provide anti-racism resources and support.

Recipients on the island and coast include: