The discovery of a body at approximately 6:45 p m on March 31, 2021 is now being called a homicide. The deceased has been identified as 58-year-old Randell Charles Thomas of Nanaimo. His picture is being released as investigators believe it may help the investigation. Thomas was discovered in some bushes off a dirt walking trail, in the vicinity of Tamara Drive, near the Nanaimo Parkway, between Northfield and Mostar Drives.

Investigators with the Nanaimo RCMP Serious Crime Unit believe that Thomas was involved in an altercation which ultimately lead to his death. At this time, it is unknown if there was more than one individual involved in the altercation , said Constable Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.

At the time of his death Thomas was wearing dark clothing. Of note, he had on a black hoodie with a white logo on the front. Police have determined that Thomas did not reside in the immediate area and it is unknown if he walked through the neighborhood prior to his death. In the days to come, investigators will be canvassing the area to speak with residents.

Investigators are focusing on the time period between 2:45 pm and 4:45 pm on March 31st and are hoping to speak with anyone who was in the area during that time period. Investigators are also asking motorists to check their dash cam video for that time period.

If you have any information on this incident, please call the Nanaimo RCMP Serious Crime Unit at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2021-11524.