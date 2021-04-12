A 16-year old male from Nanaimo is facing charges after two incidents… one involving what RCMP are calling a deeply disturbing bullying assault.

Last Friday night, April 9, 2021, a group of teens was hanging out at Long Lake.

Without provocation, the suspect began kicking and punching a 15 year old male in the head.

The suspect threw the victim’s cell phone, wallet and the shoes in the lake. He then told the victim to remove the rest of his clothing and walk home.

As the victim was walking, a bystander came to his aid, providing clothing and a ride to home.

Investigators were provided with a 2-minute long video of the incident which they say was widely distributed on social media, and is “extremely disturbing.”

A number of youth can be heard laughing and jeering at the victim.

The next night, police responded to a car accident, and the same 16 year old suspect was brandishing a metal rod threatening someone else.

The suspect was arrested and charged with Assault Causing Bodily Harm and Robbery from the bullying assault, and Uttering Threats and Possession of a Weapon from the second incident.

Although police are in possession of the video showing the alleged assault, investigators would like to speak to anyone who was present and witnessed the incident. Witnesses are asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file # 2021-12767.