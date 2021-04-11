– Story by Mike Patterson

The Province’s vaccination program has now lowered the age for signing up for a COVID-19 vaccination to include people who are 60 and older.

The province says those born in 1961 and earlier, Indigenous peoples 18 and older, and those who are clinically extremely vulnerable can now register to book a vaccine appointment.

Registration can be done online at gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated, by using the provincial call centre between 7 am and 7 pm at 1 833 838-2323, or in-person at a Service BC location.

Once people are registered, they will be contacted when it’s their turn to book a vaccine appointment.

The provincial vaccine program requires that people wait until their age group is called before they can register.

There is also a pharmacy vaccination program for people between the ages of 55 and 65 that allows them to be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine in participating pharmacies throughout the province.

Nearly one million British Columbians have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.