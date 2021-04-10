RCMP looking to identify stabbing suspect
Nanaimo RCMP officers are hoping to find a man after a stabbing happened near Port Place Mall.
Police say Thursday night around 8:00 pm, two men got into a heated argument which led to one of them stabbing the other.
The RCMP is trying to find the suspect.
He is described as Caucasian, approximately six foot one with brown/blonde hair and was wearing a dark jacket and baseball cap.
He was also carrying a white and black backpack.
If you have information on the identity of this person, contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2021-11682.