Nanaimo RCMP officers are hoping to find a man after a stabbing happened near Port Place Mall.

Police say Thursday night around 8:00 pm, two men got into a heated argument which led to one of them stabbing the other.

The RCMP is trying to find the suspect.

He is described as Caucasian, approximately six foot one with brown/blonde hair and was wearing a dark jacket and baseball cap.

He was also carrying a white and black backpack.

If you have information on the identity of this person, contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2021-11682.