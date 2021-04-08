Vancouver Coastal Health says that if you’re 65 and older, you can now register to get your COVID-19 vaccination.

That includes Powell River and Sunshine Coast residents born in 1956 or earlier.

The same goes if you’re clinically extremely vulnerable and have received a patient invitation letter.

Indigenous peoples (First Nations, Métis, Inuit) ages 18 and older are also eligible.

Eligible people can now register for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment online, by phone or in person.

You can register online with your Personal Health Number at www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca.

If you don’t have a personal health number or if you are unable to book online, you can register by phone at 1-833-838-2323. The call centre is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Register in-person at Service BC offices. Find a nearby Service BC office.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccine or booking an appointment, visit www.vch.ca/vaccine.