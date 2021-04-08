The Nanaimo RCMP is continuing their investigation into the discovery of a deceased man, whose body was discovered in some bushes adjacent to the Nanaimo Parkway. The discovery occurred at approximately 6:45 pm on Wednesday March 31, 2021 near Tamara Drive, located just east of the Nanaimo Parkway. (see picture)

Police, Fire and EHS responded. Despite emergency first aid efforts, the man could not be resuscitated and was later pronounced deceased.

The family of the 58-year-old Nanaimo man have been notified.

“The deceased did sustain several injuries which investigators are attempting to understand how and when they may have occurred. As a result, the investigation is continuing.” said Constable Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.

Investigators are asking anyone who was driving on the Nanaimo Parkway or Tamara Drive, between 4 pm to 6:45 pm on Wednesday March 31, 2021, and has dash cam or cell phone video, to please contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2021-11524.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting an independent investigation to determine the facts surrounding the death.

The Nanaimo RCMP also wishes to advise the public that police officers with the Vancouver Island Tactical Team will be in the area of where the deceased was found on Thursday April 8, 2021. The officers will be conducting a ground search of the immediate area in relation to the investigation.