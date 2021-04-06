Don’t be surprised to see a very large airplane navigating its way above and along the Nanaimo harbor, around 12 pm (noon) on Wednesday April 7th.

NAV Canada Flight Inspection has advised that the flight will involve a large transport category jet aircraft, flying over the Nanaimo harbor to assess and verify the safety and performance of the Nanaimo harbor airport. The flight is weather dependent and total flying time will be in the range of 15 minutes.

The flight is coordinated by NAV Canada who are working closely with the Nanaimo Harbor Master and the Nanaimo Airport Manager.

The following link provides a comprehensive overview of flight inspection aircrafts and what their purpose is Unusual flight tracks? It’s probably our Flight Inspection Aircraft. – NAV CANADA Blog