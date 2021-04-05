All eligible adults in B.C. will soon be able to register and book their vaccine appointments online, as the province moves to Phase 3 of its Immunization Plan.

Starting Tuesday at 8:00am, people born in 1950 and earlier (71 and older), Indigenous peoples 18 and older, and those who are clinically extremely vulnerable may register to book their vaccine appointment through the province’s new ‘Get Vaccinated’ system in one of three ways:

online at: gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated ( https://www2.gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated.html )

by telephone through a provincial call centre (toll-free) at 1 833 838-2323

in-person at the nearest Service BC location.

“British Columbians faced the countless challenges of this past year with incredible courage,” said Premier John Horgan.

“Today marks a major milestone in our fight against COVID-19, and we ask everyone to wait their turn and follow three steps to help put this pandemic behind us,” explained Premier John Horgan.

B.C provincial Health Officer DR Bonnie Henry says the province is ahead of schedule for its vaccine rollout.

“With more vaccine supply, we are taking an important step into Phase 3 of our immunization plan, and I encourage anyone who has questions to go to the BC Centre for Disease Control website to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines we have here in B.C.”

To date, over 770,000 eligible British Columbians have received their first dose of vaccine, and more than 87,000 have received their second dose.

If B.C.’s vaccine supply is delivered as scheduled, everyone in B.C. who is eligible for the vaccine will receive their first dose by the end of June.

To learn more about the province’s plan for vaccines, or to see when you can get yours, visit the Government of British Columbia website.