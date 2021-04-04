Responsive Neighbourhood Small Grants (NSG) are back, giving B.C.’ers a shot at some extra cash to help fund their COVID-friendly small project.

Like last year, it’s providing small grants of up to $500 for projects that connect communities socially, or that share skills and talents — whether physically distanced or online.

“And yes, a grant means you don’t need to pay back this funding — no matter the outcome,” organizers say.

“With the great participation in response to the pandemic last year, we can’t wait to see the projects you dream up to help our communities stay connected and resilient.”

Grants are available for projects based out of any Vancouver Island or Gulf Islands community, including Campbell River, the Comox Valley, Nanaimo, the North Island, and Powell River. Find the full community list here.

Keep in mind businesses and non-profits are not eligible to apply for a grant.

Some NSG communities are accepting applications on a rolling basis throughout 2021, while others have a set end date. For more details, visit the Neighbourhood Small Grants website.