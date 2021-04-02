53-year-old Claudette Boulianne hasn’t been seen since Thursday March 25th. RCMP Photo

Nanaimo RCMP officers are asking for help to find 53-year-old Claudette Boulianne.

Police say hasn’t been seen since Thursday March 25th.

Investigators discovered that Boulianne had told her family that she would be traveling to Courtenay for a day trip but she did not return as expected.

The RCMP says her disappearance is out of character and as a result, her family is worried for her safety and well-being.

Boulianne is described as 5 foot 8, slim with brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a grey sweater, brown t-shirt and multi-coloured spandex pants.

Police say they know Boulianne travelled with a friend to Courtenay on March 25th and arrived there at approximately 6:00pm, but has not been seen since.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Claudette Boulianne, please call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 with file number 2021-11180.