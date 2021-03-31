A new 3,600-square-foot facility will care for abused and neglected farm animals from across Vancouver Island.

With four stalls, an exercise space, treatment area, storage room and pasture, the BC SPCA’s Seasted Stables in Nanaimo is now up and running. It’s located right next door to its Community Animals Centre.

Branch manager Leon Davis says “It is such a joy to see this much-needed facility on Vancouver Island become a reality.”

Seasted Stables is the newest of 44 locations across B.C. supporting domestic, farm and wild animals, with Davis sharing it’ll be an “invaluable asset” as his team seeks to protect and enhance the lives of farm animals in the region.

Last year, the BC SPCA investigated 1,342 cases involving farm animals, including 217 on the island.

With this said, the new facility comes as welcome news to regional manager of cruelty investigations, Kaley Pugh.

“The Vancouver Island cruelty investigations team is really looking forward to having a dedicated BC SPCA facility for horses and other farm animals from our cases,” says Pugh.

“It will be a huge relief for our officers to know that when there’s an animal in distress, we’ll have somewhere safe to take them for care and recovery.”

Seasted Stables was named in recognition of the Seasted Foundation, which the SPCA says provided “generous funding for the barn and paddocks, along with a contribution towards the first year of its operation.”

The SPCA adds: “Other donors included The Rogers Foundation, Cliff Jackman, Judith M. Williams and Peter Lauder Oakley.”